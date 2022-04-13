Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore carries on the rich legacy of the J.K. Rowling's much vaunted Harry Potter franchise while also retaining the essence of its erstwhile predecessors form the Fantastic spin-off series, this leaving its own mark. While the Potter books and movies had far more thrilling sequences, Beasts has always taken a detour with the focus lying on laying out a prelude to the magical world we're already familiar with, delving deeper into the mysticism and celebrating the eponymous fantastical creatures, and Fantastic Beasts 3 more than keeps this flag flying high, with the only gripe being a somewhat underwhelming climax as compared two the earlier two movies and, of course, Mads Mikkelsen terribly miscast as Johnny Depp's replacement in the role of Grindelwald.

If the miscast replacement of Grindelwald has got your undies in a twist, then wait till you this new Fantastic Beasts 3 update. Warner Bros, the studio behind the film, has bent over backward to please the Chinese censors archaic and close-minded view toward sexuality despite talking a big game about diversity and inclusion. In a bit to appease the Chinese government, the lines, “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love”, uttered by Dumbledore, proving his past gay relationship with Grindelwald, which also explains their blood pact, has been omitted from the movie.

In an official statement, a spokesperson of Warner Bros said, “As a studio, we’re committed to safeguarding the integrity of every film we release, and that extends to circumstances that necessitate making nuanced cuts in order to respond sensitively to a variety of in-market factors. Our hope is to release our features worldwide as released by their creators but historically we have faced small edits made in local markets. In the case of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a six-second cut was requested and Warner Bros. accepted those changes to comply with local requirements but the spirit of the film remains intact. We want audiences everywhere in the world to see and enjoy this film, and it’s important to us that Chinese audiences have the opportunity to experience it as well, even with these minor edits.”

Hypocritical much, Warner Bros?