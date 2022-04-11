is known for her performance as Captain Marvel in Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. The Academy Award winner has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10, and took to Instagram to welcome her to the franchise. He posted, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie. @brielarson.” Also Read - Jersey star Shahid Kapoor opens up about the PREMISE and RELEASE DATE of his next Bloody Daddy with Ali Abbas Zafar [EXCLUSIVE]

Larson also posted, "Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. can't wait to share more (when I can)."

Well, Larson is not the only one joining the franchise. Jason Momoa, famously known for his performance as Aquaman, will also be seen in Fast & Furious 10. Reportedly, he plays the antagonist in the film. Justin Lin will direct the 10th and the 11th film under the franchise, and with the 11th instalment the franchise will end. Fast & Furious 10 will hit the big screens on 10th May 2023.

F9 had released last year and it starred Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, , Kurt Russell, and . It did very well at the box office, and the fans of the franchise are now eagerly waiting for Fast & Furious 10.