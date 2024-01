The eyes of the whole world are the Israel and Palestine crisis which is going on for months now. It has brought death and destruction to the lives of hundreds. Fauda actor and musician Idan Amedi has been seriously injured. The joined the IDF Reserves after October 7, 2023 attacks. It seems this happened in a counterterrorism operation against Hamas in Gaza. The update was shared by his Fauda co-star Lior Raz. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: Fauda star Lior Raz, Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs condemn the ongoing war

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lior Raz (@liorraz)

He is now undergoing treatment and people are hoping that he will recover. The Israel Defense Forces also known as Tzahal is one of the top military outfits of the world. As of now, there is a lot of fighting happened after the Hezbollah Missile has caused damage to the Israel air base. Also Read - Mission Majnu, Fauda season 4 and more new movies and web series releasing on OTT this Friday on Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idan Amedi | עידן עמדי (@idan_amedi)

Celebrities under scrutiny in the Israel and Palestine conflict

In the West, a number of celebs who are pro-Israel have been called out by the general public. Many brands like a leading coffee one is facing a boycott. Idan Amedi had shared many updates from his life as a soldier in the forces. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot came out openly in support of her homeland. She said the world should know how they suffer because of the terrorism. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 digital release date and platform, Fauda Indian adaptation Tanaav plot and cast and more

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idan Amedi | עידן עמדי (@idan_amedi)

Fauda actor out of danger as per reports

Idan Amedi was fighting in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip and then rushed to a hospital. Amedi father said that his son's life was no longer in danger. His cousin Ayelet also asked people to pray for his quick recovery. Fauda which is a show about fighting terror is one of the most watched programmes from Israel. We hope that Idan Amedi recovers well from his wounds.