Trending Hollywood News Today: ARMY trends YoonKook with full power as Stay Alive album goes live, Kylie Jenner upset with Travis Scott and more

It's time to take a recap of all the latest and trending Hollywood news stories! Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have BTS members Jungkook and Suga who are trending on social media as their album Stay Alive went live. Rumours also suggest that got upset with partner Travis Scott as he went partrying with post the birth of their child. who has bagged her Oscars nominations revealed her and her children's reaction to the same. Well, for more updates, scroll on.

Stay Alive album gets Suga and Jungkook trending on Twitter

Jungkook's OST 'Stay Alive which has been produced by SUGA of BTS for webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO has now been released and ARMY cannot keep calm. Praising the duo, ARMY is trending YoonKook with full power.

I literally got goosebumps listening to stay alive....man yoonkook created pure masterpiece — ⁷ (@glossgd) February 11, 2022

Nicole Kidman's reaction to her Oscars 2022 nominations

Nicole Kidman has received a nomination in Oscars 2022 for her performance in Being the Ricardos. To PEOPLE, she recently revealed how her family reacted to the same. She was quoted saying, "My kids, my husband (Keith Urban) and I were having breakfast, and I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations, so I was not aware." She further added that they all were in shock when they got to know about her nominations. She stated that she could not stop crying and further added, "My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going."

Kanye West calls out Billie Eilish

In a recent social media post, Kanye West called out Billie Eilish for allegedly taking a dig at Travis Scott. He shared a post that was about Billie dissing Travis by stopping the concert to give a fan an inhaler. The post read, "Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen." He added, "Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform." Billie Eilish responded and said, "Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kylie Jenner upset with Travis Scott?

As Travis Scott went partying with Kanye West even though Kylie Jenner just delievered their baby boy, it is being rumoured that she got upset with him. In a HollywoodLife report, a source said, "Kylie asked Travis to stay home with her and the kids after his last outing with Kanye this week."

shares first look of his memoir

In a post shared on Instagram, Matthew Perry unvieled the first look of his memoir titled 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing'. In the caption he wrote that it was about time that he penned his book and set all the records straight.