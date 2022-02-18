Trending Hollywood News Today: Cost of BTS' J-Hope's gold toilet brush birthday gift by Jin, Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie and more

BTS member J-Hope turned a year older today and as an early birthday gift, he received a toilet brush made of gold by fellow member and friend Jin. It's cost will leave ARMY in a tizzy. Reportedly, and 's legal battle has gone beyond divorce and now the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has sued his ex-wife over a business deal. Amidst ' attacks against Pete Davidson, has allegedly unfollowed him on social media. For more news and gossip straight from Hollywood, scroll on! Also Read - BTS: From gold toilet brush to expensive mushrooms – A look at quirkiest and coolest gifts ever received by Bangtan Boys

Cost of BTS' J-Hope's gold toilet brush gift

On J-Hope's birthday, co-member Jin gave him an early gift. He gave him a box of strawberries and a toilet brush made of Gold. Do you know the cost of this toilet brush? Well reportedly, Merdolino Gold Alessi toilet brush costs 250 euros, i.e., Rs 21,332!

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over business deal

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Brad Pitt has now sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a business deal. A lawsuit has been allegedly filed against her with respect to the sale of her stake in the French winery. The lawsuit stated that Angelina sold her interests in the company without his knowledge, as reported by The Blast.

Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West

Amidst Kanye West making back to back social media attacks against Kim Kardashian's alleged boyfriend Pete Davidson, it has been reported that she has now unfollowed her ex-husband on Instagram. It was recently that Kanye West had hoped to get back with his family.

Austin Butler wins hearts in Elvis trailer

The trailer of Elvis starring Austin Butler is out now and fans are deeply in love with the resemblance the actor shares with King of Rock and Roll Elvis Pasley. The film also stars as Tom Parker. Check out the trailer below:



shares sweet details about 's baby no 2

On Ellen DeGeneres' show, grandma Kris Jenner spoke about Kylie Jenner's second baby. She stated that the hospital room was only for Kylie and Travis Scott given COVID-19 protocals and she added, “When he came out it was like, ‘There’s Stormi, being born all over again!”

