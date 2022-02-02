Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Taehyung deletes his Lunar Year pic, Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump and more

We love Hollywood, don't we? We all are obessed with Hollywood stars and for all those who can't get enough of their favourites, here's your daily dose of Hollywood news. Among the top newsmakers of the day, we have celebrities like BTS member Taehyung, preggers , pregnant Rihanaa, 's new girlfriend Julia Fox, and more. BTS member V made it to the headlines as he deleted his Lunar Year pic after Jin teased him. A photo dump from Kardashians set had Kylie Jenner flaunting her baby bump. Read on to get more information! Also Read - BTS: Taehyung deletes his Lunar Year picture after Jin teases it as 'boyfriend material'; ARMY goes berserk with TaeJin's behaviour – view tweets

Why did V delete his Lunar Year pics?

BTS members Jin (Kim Seokjin) and V (Kim Taehyung) left the ARMY laughing hard with their banter over social media. A few days ago V had dropped a picture as he enjoyed snowfall. Jin had commented, 'boyfriend material picture' and left ARMY laughing hard. V had then asked Jin to not make fun of him. Well, this picture has now gone missing from V's Instagram account and we wonder why.

Kylie Jenner flaunts baby bump

In the new BTS pictures made from the sets of The Kardashians, we see Kylie Jenner flaunting her baby bump. , , and others are also a part of this set of pics. Take a look here.

Pregnant feels A$AP will be 'best dad'

It was recently revealed that Rihanna is expecting her first child with beau A$AP. To Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed that the singer believes that her partner will make for the best dad ever. The source was quoted saying, "Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad. A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

Hailey Baldwin talks about having kids with

In her latest interview, Hailey Baldwin mentioned that she is not planning to have a kid this year. As reported by PEOPLE, she was quoted saying, "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try. But there's a reason they call it try, right? You don't know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think."

Julia Fox accused of copying Kim Kardashian

After Julia Fox who is currently dating Kanye West shared a throwback picture from the Halloween 2021, she got compared to Kim Kardashian. Fans started drawing similarities between her and Kim's outfits and some said that she copied Kanye's ex-wife. However, setting the record straight, Julia wrote, "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel."