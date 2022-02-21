We are back with your daily dose of your trending Hollywood news. Today, stars like Chrissy Teigen, , K-pop band BTS, FRIENDS star Courtney Cox and others remained to be the newsmakers of the day. Justin Bieber has postponed his Las Vegas show as he has tested positive for COVID-19. Korean boy band BTS' fans went crazy as allegedly the band has a shrine in Japan. 's wife Chrissy Teigen shut down pregnancy rumours in her recent post. For more detailed info, scroll on. Also Read - BTS shrine in Japan? Netizens shocked to see praying sessions but there's a TWIST

Justin Bieber tests positive for Coronavirus

As per a report in TMZ, Peach singer Justin Bieber has tested positive for Coronavirus. He had a concert in Las Vegas which was supposed to take place on the coming Sunday, however, due to his health condition, the show now stands postponed. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung reveals he didn't receive any chocolates on Valentine's Day; ARMY want to send him truck load of sweets

Chrissy Teigen confirms undergoing IVF

In a recent post, John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen slammed all those speculating that she is pregnant. She stated that she is undergoing IVF treatment to save her eggs and that is why she is suffering from bloating. She wrote, "I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!"

BTS shrine in Japan?

A picture has gone viral on social media that shows that there is a shrine of K-pop boy band BTS in Japan. ARMY (fans of the band) are totally shocked to see the same.

@bts_bighit check out this issue about “BTS Shrine in Shizuoka, Japan.”

I’m so worried about this.

They seem to be using BTS for commercial purposes. It does not seem to be the path for BTS that true ARMYs want.

Do not bring @BTS_twt into this nonsense! — 토끼tokki?BTS-OT⁷ (@tokkiwausagi) February 20, 2022

talks about FRIENDS star and the pressure he put on himself

FRIENDS star Matthew Perry revealed during the reunion that she used to be under pressure and he thought he would die if his jokes did not land correcting during shooting. Courteney who played Monica on FRIENDS spoke about the same and told The Sunday Times, "That was a lot of pressure he put on himself. That's a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth. He's just struggled for a while. I think he's doing great now."

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung recovers from Coronavirus

While Justin Bieber tested positive for Coronavirus, BTS member V announced that he has now recovered from the same. He shared a video on social media and gave this sweet news to his fans. He said, "Thank you for your concern/worries about my health. I’m all healed now thanks to youYou're sweet to worry, have a good day. (sic)"