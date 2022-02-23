Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS announces Las Vegas concert, Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott with son's middle name and more

It's time to take a recap of all the top Hollywood news. One of the biggest stories of today was about Koren boy band BTS. After Seoul, another Permission To Dance of Stage concert by BTS has been organised in Las Vegas. Details of the same have been revealed. 's sweet gesture towards Travis Scott with regards to their son Wolf Webster has captured everyone's attention. The Batman star made a surprising revelation that he was not allowed to smoke on sets. Scroll on to get all the latest dope and gossip from Hollywood. Also Read - BTS: Post Seoul, K-pop band announces Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert; date, venue, timing – full deets here

BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert

BigHit Music has announced that BTS will be conducted a concert in Las Vegas in the month of April. It is going to be a 4-day concert. The dates are - April 8, 9 and April 15, 16. It is going to take place at Allegiant Stadium. This comes after the band announced that there is going to be a concert in Seoul. Also Read - BTS member SUGA aka Min Yoongi's Spotify account hacked by an Indian? ARMY shocked to hear Bhojpuri song on the same

Kylie Jenner honours Travis Scott with son's name

As per a report in ETonline, Kylie Jenner payed homage to Travis Scott by giving son Wolf Webster a middlename related to rapper. Wolf's middlename is Jacques, which is Travis Scott's real name. Also Read - BTS: When Taehyung asked RM for permission to cuddle while sleeping, but it didn’t go as he thought [VIDEO]

Colin Farrell wasn't allowed to smoke on The Batman sets

Colin Farrell plays the younger version of The Penguin in The Batman. As reported by femalefirst.co.uk., the actor revealed that he was not allowed to smoke for the same reason. Farrell told Jake's Takes: "I fought valiantly for a cigar, I even said at one stage, 'Can I have it unlit?', and they were like no. The Oz that we meet hasn't embodied the energy of the Penguin that we recognise from the source comics and from previous films, so I'll see if it goes again."

Billie Eilish stops gig midway to check on fans

In a new video shared by TMZ, one can see that Billie Eilish stopped her gig midway to check on a fans. She urged fans to sit down and give space for their own safety. She said in the footage, "If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath."

Oscars 2022 to present eight awards off air

In order to make the show more streamlined and more television friendly, 94th Academy Awards will not be airing eight awards. As reported by Variety, these categories include - documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound.