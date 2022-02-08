Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ARMY supports RM, Kanye West deletes posts about Kim Kardashian, Oscars 2022 nominations and more

We are back with all the latest updates and gossips from Hollywood. BTS boy band leader RM faced some nasty comments after he extended his support to and cheered for Korean short track team. ARMY came to his rescue. who has now separated from has left everyone shocked with his latest social media activity. Oscars 2022 is all set to take place in the month of March and today, the full list of nominations was unvieled. Apart from these stars, many others remained in the news. Scroll on! Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar funeral: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut defends Shah Rukh Khan; SLAMS 'shameful' politics in the name of religion

BTS ARMY supports RM

K-pop boy band BTS has a strong army of fans supporting them. Recently, the group leader RM became a target of trolls after he showcased his support to Korean short track team. A few Chinese fans reportedly passed some nasty comments against him and the band. Soon ARMY got activated and fans came out in full power to defend RM. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin aka 3J's created the cutest BOP song inspired by Young, Wild and Free on JK’s graduation day 9 YEARS AGO

He just supported his country

He's korean get your facts right

Armys have shown support to RM already so go check bts official ig its purple hearts all the way?? — •☆♡•eri⁷ (@erica_26_) February 8, 2022

Kanye West deletes all posts regarding Kim Kardashian from Instagram Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor pens a touching note for her 'Aaji' Lata Mangeshkar and it's sure to leave you teary eyed

After publically questioning daughter North West's appearance in TikTok videos, Kanye West has now reportedly deleted all the post regarding ex-wife Kim Kardashian and children from his official Instagram account. Responding to Kanye's views on daughter's TikTok entry, Kim had written in a post, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Oscar 2022 nominations list

The 94th Academy Awards is set to take place in March and ahead of the main event, the full list of nominations has been unvieled.Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross annouced the nominations. The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story, Belfast and King Richard have received multiple nominations. Stars like , , , Nicloe Kidman and others are in the running to win the trophy in different categories.

Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to

Ted Lasso star Hannal Waddingham took to her Twitter account to pay her tribute to legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar. She wrote, "Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird."

talks about criticism she faced while dating Ben Affeck the first time

In a recent interview with ET Canada, Jennifer Lopez spoke about how she was trolled and criticised for dating back in the days. She was quoted saying, "It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business." Now, the couple has rekindled their love and are leaving all their fans gushing with their mushiness.