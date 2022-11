BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - keep grabbing headlines for one thing or another. Be it for their solo projects or for military enlistment or something else. This time, there are reports about BTS making an appearance at the FIFA WORLD CUP 2022 opening ceremony. Yep, your read that right. However, these are right now just a subject of speculation and not confirmed. BTS members enjoy a global fan base and popularity. Their songs have been reaching far and wide and so is their popularity these days.

BTS to make an appearance at FIFA WC'22 opening ceremony

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar in the month of November. And if reports are anything to go by, BTS is likely to join and Black Eyed Peas for the opening act of FIFA World Cup 2022. Qatar World Cup has not made any official statement about the same yet. It is said that there will be a spectacular fireworks display during the opening ceremony. BTS X FIFA World Cup 2022 has been trending in Hollywood News ever since the boys worked on a song with automobile company Hyundai.

Jungkook in Qatar

A couple of days ago, Jungkook, BTS' Golden Maknae was In Qatar to shoot for the promotional campaigns of the FIFA World Cup. His pics and videos in black and cream/white get-up went viral online. Jungkook greeting ARMYs in Qatar was a sight to see. Jungkook was on a solo schedule in Qatar. It is not known whether all of the members of BTS will attend the opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The World Cup begins on 20th November.

BTS military enlistment

On 17th October, Big Hit Music announced that BTS will be going ahead with their mandatory military enlistment soon. The enlistment process begins with BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin. The rest of the Bangtan Boys will enlist as and when their schedule is complete.