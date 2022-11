BTS member Jungkook is trending online everywhere for his performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Jungkook was seen in a black outfit. He performed Dreamers in front of all the football fans and even the BTS ARMY who had come to watch the Golden Maknae of BTS perform. Dreamers was announced yesterday and ever since Jungkook has been trending. ARMY has been looking forward to his performance and it was magnificent as ever. Jungkook’s pictures and videos are all over the internet. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi, Jungkook and more celebs to perform [Watch Video]

BTS' Jungkook wins a lot of hearts

The FIFA World Cup 2022 opening act saw Morgan Freeman giving a powerful dialogue. The opening Act of FIFA World Cup 2022 was a stellar one which began with all of the World Cup songs. Be it Magic in the Air, Waka Waka or Wavin' Flag, Football fans got to enjoy some nostalgic moments. And towards the end, we saw Jungkook begin performing alone on Dreamers. He was later joined by Fahad Al Kubaisi. Jungkook gave his heart and soul to the performance. Jungkook looked nervous yet he gave 100 percent during the performance.

RM, Jimin, Taehyung, Suga and Hobi cheer on Jungkook from home

Along with the ARMYs in the stadium and online, BTS members Kim Namjoon aka RM, Jung Hosoek aka J-Hope, Min Yoongi aka Suga, Park Jimin aka Jimin and Kim Taehyung aka BTS V also watched Jungkook perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022. Jungkook is a big trend in Hollywood News right now.

ARMY beams with pride on seeing Jungkook

ARMY is going gaga over Jungkook and his performance on Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022. They are sending messages to Jungkook by making him trend on Twitter.

WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU JUNGKOOK!!!!!????? pic.twitter.com/5KTdJYeSzn — Adv (@aadvpjm_) November 20, 2022

divo te amo jungkook pic.twitter.com/uGfON3DTOe — anica (@lalisabafora) November 20, 2022

gostaram dele? o nome dele é Jungkook e ele é meu. pic.twitter.com/DMRVQdWR98 — paiN amanda (@png_amanda) November 20, 2022

On the work front, Jungkook and Fahad Al Kubaisi's World Cup 2022 song MV will be released on 22nd November 2022. Meanwhile, BTS will soon enlist in the military after they complete their schedules. Kim Seokjin aka Jin will enlist in the military first.