FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner's adorable PDA moment goes VIRAL, leaves fans swooning

Timoth e Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stole the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup final, sharing sweet PDA moments as the star-studded event drew Hollywood's biggest names.

Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner's adorable PDA moment

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final wasn’t just a treat for football fans; it also turned into a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names from Hollywood, music and sports in attendance. Among the celebrities who grabbed everyone’s attention were Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, whose adorable moments together quickly went viral on social media.

The couple was joined by stars including Tom Cruise, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Matt Damon, Kevin Hart, Julia Garner, Javier Bardem and Winnie Harlow, making the final one of the most glamorous sporting events of the year.

Timothée Chalamet-Kylie Jenner's adorable PDA moment

Timothée and Kylie were seen arriving at the stadium hand in hand, smiling as they made their way to their seats. At the venue, fans managed to get a few videos and snap photos of the couple, and it didn’t take long before everything started to spread around on social media.

For the match, Kylie opted for a very chic all-black look, with oversized black sunglasses, and Timothée kept things low-key in a blue long-sleeved T-shirt, plus black track pants.

When they finally settled into their seats, the two shared a quick kiss, then turned their focus to the very anticipated Argentina vs Spain clash. During the game, they kept being seen laughing side by side, chatting and cheering for the teams too, so fans got plenty of those sweet, heartwarming bits.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attending the FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/T6ixfh45Nq — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) July 19, 2026

Timothée kicks off the Final

Apart from enjoying the game, Timothée also had a special role to play in the event. Known for his love of sports, the actor was invited to present the official match ball before kick-off. A video shared by Fox Sports showed the Dune star walking through the players’ tunnel and placing the ball at the centre of the pitch ahead of the final.

A star-studded FIFA World Cup final

The FIFA World Cup final attracted celebrities from across the entertainment and sports world, adding even more glamour to an already historic occasion. The excitement didn’t stop with the match. During the tournament’s first-ever halftime show, global music icons Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, and BTS lit up the stadium with spectacular performances, and it kinda made the final this huge, unforgettable celebration of football, plus entertainment.

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