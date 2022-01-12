Filmmaker Jon Watts is currently enjoying the super success of his film Spider-Man: No Way Home which released in December 2021. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home, he had helmed Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Now, he has come on board as producer to reboot the horror franchise Final Destination. He will be producing the sixth instalment of the franchise along with his wife and partner, Dianne McGunigle, and longtime Final Destination producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. The movie will debut on HBO Max. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection 4th Monday: Allu Arjun starrer remains a 1-horse race in Hindi belt; century still on the cards

According to Variety, in a statement, Jon said, "Both Dianne and I have been massive fans of Final Destination from the very beginning. So to be able to have a hand in crafting a new story with the original team and New Line is going to be both fun and exciting."

Producer Craig Perry stated, "Jon and Dianne's passion for the series is only matched by how much fun they are to work with. Sheila and I couldn't be more excited to have their creative energy driving this latest installment in the Final Destination franchise with New Line. With Guy and Lori's inspired execution of Jon's original idea, we have a movie that audiences are gonna love."

The first Final Destination movie had released in 2000. Final Destination 2 had hit the big screens in 2003, part 3 of the franchise was released in 2006, and The Final Destination and Final Destination 5 were released in 2009 and 2011 respectively. Fans of the franchise would surely be excited for the sixth instalment of the film.

Jon will only be producing Final Destination 6. His next directorial will be Marvel Studios’ reboot of the Fantastic Four superhero franchise.