Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks shouts at fans, 'Back the f*** off' for knocking over his wife for autographs [Watch]

In a video, Tom Hanks can be seen lightly moving a man wearing a backpack out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife. Then, out of nowhere, Rita Wilson gets tripped by a fan behind her, and that's when Hanks let them all have it.