star , who is known for his usual calm and friendly demeanor, lashed out at a group of fans who accidentally pushed his wife Rita Wilson which caused her to trip and nearly fall to the ground. Hanks was so furious that he shouted at them to "back the f**k off."

The incident took place after the couple were seen exiting a restaurant. As they headed towards their car, they got surrounded by fans who rushed to click some selfies with the Hollywood actor. A bodyguard can be seen trying to guide the couple past the swarming fans.

In a video, Tom Hanks can be seen lightly moving a man wearing a backpack out of the way as he fell behind a bit from his wife. Then, out of nowhere, Wilson gets tripped by a fan behind her, and that's when Hanks let them all have it. "Guys, this is my wife. Back the f**k off! the Oscar-winning actor was heard shouting at the fans.

Wilson then beelined it to the SUV while Hanks stared down the fans before adding, "Knocking over my wife?!" The paparazzi in tow admonished the fans who caused the mishap and then apologised to Hanks, who didn't acknowledge them and furiously walked to the SUV. It's unclear what brought the couple to the Big Apple, but it's likely he was there to promote his new film Elvis.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by king quantum physics (@antoni.sansom)

Next up for Hanks is a polarising role in 's Elvis, in which he plays 's conniving manager Colonel Tom Parker. The actor has earned some of the most divisive reviews of his career with the film, which world premiered at the . Hanks sports an over-the-top accent as Parker that has baffled many critics. The movie releases on June 24.