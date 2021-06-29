Freida Pinto flaunts her baby bump as she announces first child with fiance Cory Tran

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto has announced that she is pregnant. She made the announcement as she posted a couple of pics with fiance, Cory Tran. She wrote, "Baby Train, coming this Fall." In the pictures, we can see that Cory and Freida have the biggest smiles on their faces. She is wearing a black dress with red flowers printed on it. Congratulations have come pouring in for the couple. Mrunal Thakur of Love Sonia fame wrote, "Oh my god. Freidaaaaaaaaa and Cory congratulations ! You guys...I’m literally screaming and dancing." Cory Tran is a photographer by profession. The couple got engaged in 2019. She has made the news of their engagement public on the occasion of his birthday. Also Read - Congratulations and celebrations: Freida Pinto gets engaged to photographer beau Cory Tran

In a love-soaked note, Freida Pinto wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense." The actress was in a long-term relationship with Dev Patel who was her co-star in Slumdog Millionaire. They split in 2014. She met 2017 and a whirlwind romance ensued. The couple had even come down to India for Freida's sister Sharon's wedding in Assam.

Freida Pinto has worked in some Hollywood films like Woody Allen’s You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, etc. We extend our congratulations to the couple.