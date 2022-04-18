FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston opens up about suffering from insomnia; reveals it started in her 30s

Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actress has been a part of some of the biggest ventures with FRIENDS being the most popular. She essayed the role of Rachel Green in the show. Latest, the actress is known for her show called The Morning Show. She shares the screen space with Reese Witherspoon in this one. The Morning Show is currently among the most-watched ones. Apart from this, the 53-year-old actress often makes it to the headlines for several reasons. Recently, she spoke about suffering from insomnia and how it affects her on day to day basis. Also Read - World Heritage Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rajinikanth’s Robot and more films that beautifully captured iconic sites

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she has been suffering from insomnia for a long time and fears that she may not be able to fall asleep. The actress was quoted saying, "I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls." Then she revealed when it all began. Jennifer Aniston said, "I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible." Jennifer Aniston has taken medical help to deal with insomnia and she recommends the same to all those who are suffering from it. Due to insomnia, the actress could not concentrate on her health as she could not exercise due to lack of sleep. She also said, "And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep."

Apart from medical assistance, Jennifer Aniston has also sought some relief through yoga, stretching, and following a routine. She tried to go off to bed at the same time daily.