Friends star Matthew Perry was found in an unresponsive state at his home. He passed away from drowning in his hot tub all at the age of 54. Matthew Perry's demise has shocked all of the Friends fans all across the globe. Matthew's demise left his costars who were like his family utterly devastated. And now, Matt LeBlanc, Joey to Matthew Perry's Chandler, has penned an emotional note bidding adieu to his dear friend. Also Read - Matthew Perry cremated mile away from Friends set; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and others attend Chandler's last journey

Matt LeBlanc bids adieu to Friends star Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry passed away on 28th October. And the other Friends stars have stayed away from the media to grieve in silence and solace. Matthew's unforeseen demise shook them. And days after his passing, Chandler's Joey, Matt LeBlanc has penned a tearjerker farewell note for his friend. Addressing Matthew, he writes that with a heavy heart, he is saying goodbye. LeBlanc says the time he spent with Perry was one of the most favourite times in his life. He says it was an honour to perform with him on stage and call him a friend. Matt promises to smile whenever he will think of him and adds that he will never forget him. "Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me," (sic) he wrote in the caption. Matt also shared some amazing stills from the sets of Friends with Matthew Perry. Also Read - Matthew Perry passes away: Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and others devastated after losing their Chandler

Have a look at Matt LeBlanc's emotional farewell post for Matthew Perry here:

A week after Matthew Perry was laid to rest, the L.A. County Department of Public Health released the death certificate of the Fools Rush In actor. Perry passed away at around 4:17 pm at his residence in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. Also Read - Matthew Perry no more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, BTS leader RM, Ranveer Singh and more mourn his demise [View Posts]

His Friends costars issued a joint statement which stated that they were all utterly devastated by the loss of their dear friend. They were more than just costars, they were like a family. The statement said that there's much to say but they asked for some time to process and grieve the unfathomable loss. As and when possible, they would share more about Perry and offered condolences to his family and loved ones. On November 3rd, he was laid to rest in a private funeral which was attended by all his Friends costars.