Matthew Perry's demise last year has shaken up everyone. The Friends star is popular for his comedy roles, especially that of Chandler Bing. While his demise has been shocking for everyone, information floating around and making headlines after his demise has been even more shocking. From the reason behind his demise to his drug abuse and now, as per recent reports, alleged physical assaults on partners are startling, to say the least.

Friends star Matthew Perry assaulted his ex-fiancee?

The Daily Mail report claims a source revealing that Matthew Perry allegedly assaulted many women in his life. He even assaulted his ex-fiancee, Molly Hurwitz. The report claims the source revealed that Perry hurled a coffee table at Hurwitz when she confronted him about cheating on her in 2021. That's not it, he allegedly attacked his live-in sober companion as well. Morgan Moses, Matthew Perry's sober companion was also assaulted claims the report. Also Read - Friends star Matthew Perry's autopsy reports confirm he had recreational drugs

It is said that Perry, in the heat of the moment, shoved Moses into a wall and threw her on the bed. He had an angry meltdown somewhere in March 2022. The report states that Matthew after claiming that he was finally sober, wasn't really sober after all. Despite a nursing team present, he would meet girls on dating apps and ask them to deliver drugs to his mansion. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston reveals her last conversation with Friends star Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry and his sober companion's fall-out

The report reveals that Morgan Moses had it with Matthew Perry after the meltdown. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry called Moses as Erin. He called her his best friend. He credited her for saving his life after his colon burst. However, that's not true it seems. The Daily Mail report claims Morgan left Perry after his breakdown. She cut off all ties with the Friends star for a full year before the memoir was published.

It seems the actor had a fear of abandonment. "The man those close to him knew and the man that the world saw were two very different people," the source claimed. According to sources, Hurwitz and Perry broke off after a terrible fight during Valentine's Day. It is said Perry had abandonment issues.