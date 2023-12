We are still unable to believe the fact that Friends actor Matthew Perry has passed away. He was loved as Chandler and fans still do not wish to believe he is gone. He passed away on October 28 at the age of 54. His body was discovered by the Los Angeles Police at around 4 am in a hot tub. The actor was laid to rest at the Los Angeles cemetery. The cast of Friends Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were present at his funeral and it was difficult for them to see Chandler sleeping quietly. Now, the autopsy report has come out. His autopsy report revealed acute effects of ketamine. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston reveals her last conversation with Friends star Matthew Perry

Now, the question arises about the source and nature of his ketamine use. A renowned neuroscientist, Dr. Bankole Johnson told Page Six that Matthew Perry might have got the drug illegally for recreational purposes. He said that it is more likely this was recreational ketamine use. He also spoke about the dangers of combining ketamine with buprenorphine which was a medication Matthew Perry was taking for opioid addiction. Also Read - Friends star Matt LeBlanc bids adieu to Matthew Perry with a heart-wrenching note

Dr. Johnson says it is important to have have professional administration for ketamine use

But the ketamine infusion therapy of the actor was done a week and a half before his death. This therapy was used for depression and anxiety. Dr. Bankole Johnson further said that it is important to have professional administration for safe ketamine use. Also Read - Matthew Perry cremated mile away from Friends set; Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and others attend Chandler's last journey

Trending Now

Further the toxicology findings said that ketamine levels in his system were exceeding the typical range for monitored surgical settings. His death involved buprenorphine and Dr. Johnson said that buprenorphine can amplify ketamine's sedating effects and lead to unresponsiveness.

Jennifer Aniston reveals Matthew was happy and not in pain

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report has confirmed that ketamine is misused for recreational purposes at parties and raves. However, it does not confirm that Matthew Perry had also misused it.

Speaking to Variety, Matthew Perry's costar Jennifer Aniston said that he had quit smoking and was getting in shape. He was happy and was not in pain.