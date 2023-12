Matthew Perry best known as Chandler Bing from Friends passed away on 28th October 2023. The cause of his demise was revealed to be because of acute effects of ketamine. He was found dead by his assistant. Matthew had played a 2-hour game of pickleball. He was found drowned in a Jacuzzi as per reports. And now, Matthew Perry's ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has shared some very shocking instances about the actor-comedian.

Matthew Perry's former flame reveals he had superglued his hands to his legs; says he asked her to buy drugs

Kayti Edwards tells the Daily Mail that Matthew Perry would ask her to buy drugs for him. Edwards wonders about whether she had been a bad friend to Perry. Kayti revealed that they slept a couple of times but did not date per se. She reveals that Perry would ask her to get drugs or would get them himself. Hence, she would oblige and get them for him. Once, Perry asked Edwards to get him drugs when she was 5 months pregnant claiming that nobody would stop a pregnant woman. She reveals that Perry would take 80 Vicodin a day which was a lethal amount. Also Read - Jennifer Aniston reveals her last conversation with Friends star Matthew Perry

Kayti Edwards also confessed to delivering drugs to Perry while he was working on Mr Sunshine. Matthew was shooting at the Paramount Studios. He would be in his trailer, Edwards would reach the gate and ask to meet the Friends actor. She says he was not a functioning addict and that he wasn't fooling anyone. Sharing one incident, she revealed that Perry had once superglued his hands to his legs. She had never seen anything like that before. It was a pretty horrific incident for her. She used nail polish remover and olive oil to get him free. Also Read - Friends star Matt LeBlanc bids adieu to Matthew Perry with a heart-wrenching note

Matthew Perry's Friends costars and friends distanced themselves from Perry

As per the Daily Mail report, Edwards claimed that Matthew Perry's Friends costars and also his friends from his inner circle started to distance themselves from him. That was because they could not see him that way. "They didn’t want anything to do with him, he was kind of on the outs with them, only because they didn’t want to see him like that, it was really hard," she added. Edwards also revealed that Perry would pay her to get drugs for him.