From Hobi to Hyung, here's how BTS members call each other by their nicknames

The BTS band members Jin, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga are known for their individual singing skills. Apart from their many superhit group songs, they also have their individual singles to their names. Every band member has a certain fan following who like to call them by their nicknames. But do you know what the BTS members call each other by what names?

Well, the award-winning K-Pop group have a few nicknames which they often use to address each other while communicating. As we all know that the septet have their individual stage names such as RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga. RM's real name is Kim Namjoon and shortened his stage from Rap Monster to RM, V is Kim Taehyung, Jin is Kim Seokjin, Jungkook is Jeon Jungkook, Jimin is Park Jimin, J-Hope is Jung Hoseok and Suga is Min Yoongi.

While the BTS members prefer to call each other by their birth names while performing on stage or sitting on interviews, some of them like to call their bandmates by their nicknames. Like J-Hope becomes 'Hobi' or just 'Hope'. The younger members address the older members as 'Hyung' which is a sign of respect and a tradition in South Korea. Hyung roughly translates to Big Brother. So Jin is often called as Jin-Hyung or just Hyung. Jin is the oldest member of the BTS band. He is often termed as the Joker Guy or other nicknames such as Car Door Guy and Worldwide Handsome.

Meanwhile, The Grammy-nominated South Korean super band BTS is all set to perform their new song Butter at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The group made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

"We can't hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of '#BTS_Butter' will be at this year's @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc," they wrote on their official page, with the hastags #BTS and #BBMAs.

The group has four nominations at this year's BBMAs. These are: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song ('Dynamite') and Top Social Artist (Fan Voted).

This year, the Billboard Music Awards will be held on May 23 and hosted by Nick Jonas. Canadian singer The Weeknd leads with 16 nominations. Rapper will be felicitated with the Artist of the Decade Award this year.