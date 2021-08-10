From J-Hope's latest hobby to BTS members sleeping in underwear: Interesting facts about the Bangtan Boys that you must know

Korean boy band BTS leaves fans gushing every time they make an appearance. The boy band is also appreciated a lot as they make sure to stay connected with their fans. Recently, the septet organised for a fan meeting with 200 lucky ARMYs in attendance on Zoom. It was sort of a pajama-themed party as all the boys were seen dressed in cool night suits. During this fan meet, they revealed some of the most interesting facts about themselves. Also Read - BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi's dolls are so realistic they'll make your jaw drop to the floor – view pics

J-Hope was asked about his latest hobby and his answer left everyone laughing hard. He stated that peeling the dead skin of his feet is his latest hobby. He also came up with a new name for himself, i.e., J-foot. Another interesting and hilarious fact about J-Hope is that he loves to shop. So much that he shopped new pajamas only for this fan meet. Also Read - BTS: Jimin's love for The Boss Baby has not only taught him English but also inspired ADORABLE fan art — view pics

Jimin asked why Jk smells Members hair and Jungkook said its addicting...!! pic.twitter.com/DhzTPtTGkm — BTS_UPDATES⁷ ?? (@BTSupdate_7) August 9, 2021

Next, Jungkook revealed his shower routine. He stated that he divides his body into half and washes the right one first, then left! *facepalm* He also revealed that he wants to grow his hair till his waist so that he can do promotions of hair products. Also, did you know Suga's dad gave Jungkook a nickname? He calls him Soondoongie which means pure and gentle man. Jungkook also stated that smelling other member's hair is 'addictive' for him.Talking about food, J-Hope stated that currently he is liking to hog on fusion food like pasta made with Korean ingredients like soybean paste. Jungkook stated that he liked grilled pork belly while Jin likes crab.

Talking about group's leader RM who is known to be 'God of Destruction', he revealed that he hasn't destroyed his bicycle yet. He loves his bike too much to do that!

When asked if there is any difference in wear at home and when sleeping, it got revealed that many BTS members entirely skip wearing clothes while sleeping. Some did confess that they sleep in just their underwears.

I also did the interpret trans but in conclusion

??are sleep without underwear (idk I'm not sure if they really naked or if only wear shorts)

?sleep in pajamas

theres no mention of ?

? sleep in short pants

??sleep without a top — 오구ᴾᵀᴰ (@951230_951013) August 9, 2021

Will BTS be doing more live broadcasts in the coming future? Here's a bummer. The Bangtan Boys stated that they won't be able to do many live broadcasts as they have a lot on their plate already.

Talking about Jungkook's Decalcomania, you would be disappointed to know that the singer has deleted the file completely as he wasn't satisfied with it. Okay then!