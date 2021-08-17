It wouldn't be wrong to say that BTS and ARMY are like a family. The septet are quite comfortable talking about anything and everything about them. But there were some times when the Bangtan Boys indulged in awkward discussions about their underwears that nobody really wanted to know. Take a look. Also Read - BTS: SHOCKING! Angry ARMY slams a radio show for their xenophobic comments on the septet; trend ‘Stop Asian Hate’ and demand apology

Jungkook and RM don’t wear underwear at home

During a Zoom meeting with nearly 200 fans, BTS' Jungkook and RM revealed that he doesn't wear any underwear at home. Also Read - Tomorrow X Together new song Loser = Lover: The K-Pop band delivers a banger with striking visuals

V buys a new panty

When BTS hosted a special fan club meet to celebrate the release of their Japanese compilation album, BTS, THE BEST, V went on to reveal that he had bought a new panty when he was asked about his favorite fashion item. Jungkook and RM were then interested to know what colour underwear he had purchased. Later, Jungkook revealed that he was wearing a blue underwear. Then Jin checked his underwear colour on national television and said it's gray. Also Read - BTS' RM reveals how the band shed their 'Tough' '2 Cool 4 Skool' image and the themes of their music

BTS' sweaty underwear

During the live session of Map of the Soul: 7, V went on to reveal that when the BTS members were practicing dance steps so hard, that their underwear became sweaty.

Suga steals Jungkook's underwear

Back in 2013, Suga had made a hilarious confession that he stole Jungkook's underwear that the latter thought he had lost.

Then Jungkook takes revenge

After Suga's confession, he had started receiving lost of underwears as gifts from his fans. Jungkook then took revenge by stealing Suga's underwears. He was seen wearing the stolen underwear and the member checked it to confirm it as well.