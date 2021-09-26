From nose crunching to smelling hair: Weird yet adorable habits of BTS' Jungkook that will make you fall in love with him all over again

Jungkook is the youngest member of Korean boy band BTS. He is rightly called as the Golden Maknae of the band given his music prowess and other talents that he holds. He is among the cutest members of BTS and often makes his fans go crazy with his cute and weird antics. On that note, here is a list of some weird habits of Jungkook that are actually too cute. We bet you will fall in love with him all over again. Also Read - BTS and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discuss their plans for touring and their thoughts on Covid-19

As we searched about Jungkook's habits, we came across a few videos revealing all. Did you know that Jungkook cannot sit still at all? Be it at press conferences, interviews or anything other interaction, Jungkook is always moving in someone. He would either do a wave with his hand or just swirl over his chair. Next, did you know that Jungkook also likes to smell the hair of his fellow band members? On several occasions, Jungkook has been caught doing so.

The Golden Maknae also has a habit of nose crunching. While laughing, he often crunches his nose and there are several videos to prove the same. BTW, he is one of those who can't hold back his laughter.

Jungkook also has a habit of tilting his head. He does that more than often but it is too cute.

jungkook head tilts when the hearts were coming back to him instead of armys ?? he's so precious

The young star also has a bad habit of eating his nails, but well, its Jungkook, he is cute even when biting his nails!

Jungkook is such a mood, i was like eating my nails too while watching iland HAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/Ij4UDMVYEL — mea (@sunoowinks) September 18, 2020

And well, he cannot stop singing even though he states that it is his last song.

#jungkook and the never ending saga of "this is the last song" pic.twitter.com/KCfmAL1qXz — yamz⁷ ? (@YOONlVRSE) September 3, 2021

Isn't he a cutie?