BTS members have a huge fan following and share a great bond with them. The members have had some injuries which left the ARMY worried. From RM’s Japan accident to Jungkook’s leg injury here’s a look at a few of them. Also Read - BTS: Who is the easiest to train and who's voice has improved the most? Bangtan Boys' vocal coach REVEALS it all

Jin’s ISAC injury



In 2016, Jin was accidentally elbowed in the face by ZE:A‘s Dongjun. He was bleeding and had to be taken off the field. It is believed that the staff wanted to take him to the hospital because the bleeding wouldn’t stop. Jin released a selfie on Twitter later and wrote that he was doing okay. Also Read - BTS: When a 10th grader Jimin turned his teacher's wedding into a musical show with his impeccable singing and dancing

Suga’s ear injury



Suga had an ear injury in 2015 because of which he could not attend any year-end festivals. He tripped on a door threshold and had injured his ear. It was quite a severe injury and Suga was MIA for several weeks. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' latest decision disappoints ARMY; Angelina Jolie feared for family when married to Brad Pitt and more

RM’s toe injury

RM had to taken to a hospital in Sapporo after he accidentally hit his toe on some furniture. Doctors had recommended him to avoid any physical activity until he was fully recovered. This led to him not dancing in any concerts.

Jimin’s neck issue

Jimin had a neck and shoulder pain due to which he was unable to perform at the “Wings” concert in Macau. He was seen at the Macau airport looking dizzy and sick. He was later spotted at a hospital. He was pretty upset as he was not able to perform.

Jungkook’s leg injury

Jungkook had a leg jury after the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong. He was seen walking with the help of a few staff members.