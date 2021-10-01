BTS member Jungkook has come under the scanner after a Korean netizen accused him of carrying out 'under-the-table advertising' of a clothing brand, Six6uys. The netizen filed a report to the Fair Trade Commission against Jungkook claiming that the BTS member was manipulating and influencing consumers. Also Read - BTS: From Kim Taehyung/V's Goth look in My Universe MV to Jimin's trademark smokey eyes - here's show the septet inspires makeup enthusiasts — view pics

"Six6uys launched the clothing brand, Graffiti On Mind early September this year and Jungkook wore the brand's shirt on broadcast. A few days later, he wore the same shirt in a different color in a selfie uploaded to Twitter and Weverse. BTS is a top boy group that represents South Korea and has an astronomical status. Even if Jungkook did not personally share a review of the product or ask fans to buy it after uploading the photo to social media, just by giving the brand exposure often, he could cause a raise in the profits beyond imagination. As such, this is an incident that could detriment a fair and free market and this is something that the Fair Trade Commission also strictly prohibits. I request that the Fair Trade Commission look into the matter carefully," the netizen stated, according to a report in Koreaboo.

However, ARMY is really not happy about the current development. They have been venting out their anger on Twitter questioning HYBE over their silence on the matter.

It remains to be seen if Jungkook will face any consequences in the aftermath of the netizen's report.