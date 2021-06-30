Gal Gadot welcomes home a third baby girl, Daniella; Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson, Gisele Bundchen congratulate the Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot is now a proud mother to a third daughter. She delivered the baby girl on Tuesday. The actress made the news public on social media. Gal Gadot posted a happy family picture. It was captioned as, "My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG." Her celeb friends congratulated her on the new member. Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson and Gisele Bundchen sent love and good wishes for mom and child. We can also see her elder daughters, Maya and Alma in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

She has been married to Yaron Versano since 2008. He is a real estate developer. The couple had first met in 2006 at a party, which was all about detox. She was only 21 at that time while he was ten years older. It seems he asked her for marriage quite early as he knew that she was the one. Post that, the actress' career took off. She was shuttling between Israel and the US. Later, Yaron Varsano developed his hospitality business in the US. The couple is very career-driven and inspire one another.

The couple's first baby was born in 2011 and Maya came six years later. Gal Gadot says she worried about managing motherhood and career but Yaron always encouraged her. He told her, "It was my husband who told me: 'Gal, think about what kind of a role model you want to be. If you want to show Alma that she can follow her dreams, that's what you should do, and we will figure out the logistics." Surely, the couple are blessed to find one another. Gal Gadot is famous as Wonder Woman from DC the world over.