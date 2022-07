Girl K-pop band BLACKPINK confirmed to return in August; excited BLINKS say, 'Queens are coming back' [VIEW TWEETS]

It looks like the month of August is going to be an entertaining one. While we all are still reeling over the hiatus of BTS band, K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has announced its return. YG Entertainment confirmed that the girl gang will be releasing its next album in the month of August and a tour has also been planned for BLACKPINK to reach its wider audience. The details of the album are yet under wraps, however, BLINKS (as their fans are known as) are super excited. Quite a few fans took to Twitter to express excitement and saying that Queens are coming back. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's More tops Spotify's Global Top Songs Chart; Grammys puts his name along with Beyonce-Lizzo as artistes of the month

WE SURVIVED THE HIATUS BLINKS!!! AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/Wz764zYhLt — ᴊᴇɴᴄʜᴜʟɪᴄʜᴀᴇɴɢ (@i_lilifan) July 6, 2022

THE QUEENS ARE COMING BACK

AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/FSo4ksEceU — ًً (@blckpinkpic) July 6, 2022

they are worth the wait. AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/U6RHBeyjuB — ᴊᴇɴᴄʜᴜʟɪᴄʜᴀᴇɴɢ (@i_lilifan) July 6, 2022

FINALLY FINALLY! I MISS BLACKPINK ON STAGE AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK

THE WORLD IS HEALING pic.twitter.com/T0JVi3QzV8 — CieL (@pranpriyaaz) July 6, 2022

CHEERS TO EVERYONE WHO SURVIVED THE HIATUS. BLACKPINK IS COMING!! pic.twitter.com/dJSzqkIbOM — ِ (@hourpink) July 6, 2022

FINALLY FINALLY! BLACKPINK WILL HAVE THERE COMEBACK THIS AUGUST, AND WE WILL BE EXPECTING A WORLD TOUR ?❤️❤️❤️❤️ AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK INDEED!! Ps. August is my Birthmonth and I'd never been happy, Such a great birthday gift ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qyeAWJo3N — blackpink_LiJeRoSoo (@yenoh_queen) July 6, 2022

YG confirmed BLACKPINK COMEBACK Finally finally.....

That was not clicking baby

AUGUST IS FOR BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/tvXV3cfgR9 — JISOOYAAA (@fontllas) July 6, 2022

bringing back this iconic hylt dance break bc my girls gave yall 2 years and now they're coming back? AUGUST FOR BLACKPINK

pic.twitter.com/1AOcHUiMpG — chu (@blackpinkstyle) July 6, 2022

Their last and first full-length album was released in the year 2020. It was called The Album. Surely, fans of BLACKPINK are more than excited to see the four girls making a kickass comeback. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Anil Kapoor mocked Shilpa Shetty over her lip job; 'Itne mote mote....'