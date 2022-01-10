Two years before, these Golden Globes were Hollywood’s annual party. The award ceremony was celebrated grandly. The 79th Annual Golden Globes 2022 is indeed a private event with no celebrities, no red carpet nothing. The reason is not just COVID-19, but Hollywood's top studios boycotted the award ceremony as HFPA battles scandals. No big stars are attending the Globes award ceremony as the entire industry has boycotted it. Soon, after this, the HFPA announced the show would not be live-streamed either. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS’ Jin loses 4 kilos due to COVID-19, Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus and more
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA's alleged practices in corruption and racism. Well, the winners were announced through social media. The list of winners includes Squid Game's O Yeong-su, Succession's Jeremy Strong for Supporting Actor (Television), Best TV Actor (Drama), Succession for the Best Supporting Actress (Television), DeBose won Best Supporting Actress (Film) or West Side Story, Jason Sudeikis won Best TV Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Ted Lasso. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Squid Game season 2 and 3 in works, Sudhanshu Rai's Detective Boomrah to release in January and more
Check out the complete winners' list of Golden Globes 2022 Also Read - Is BTS' Kim Taehyung part of Squid Game 2? ARMY racks head as V's selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae goes VIRAL
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Licorice Pizza
Belfast--WINNER
The Power of the Dog
Don't Look Up
Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard--WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story--WINNER
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!--Winner
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story--WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog--WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Encanto--Winner
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Drago
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dune--WINNER
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
King Richard - Be Alive
Encanto - Dos Oruguitas
Belfast - Down to Joy
Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)
No Time To Die - No Time To Die--WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)--WINNER
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France, Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best Television Series – Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession--Winner
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose--WINNER
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks--WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks--WINNER
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso--WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad--WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick--WINNER
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown--WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession--WINNER
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game--Winner
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.