Two years before, these Golden Globes were Hollywood’s annual party. The award ceremony was celebrated grandly. The 79th Annual Golden Globes 2022 is indeed a private event with no celebrities, no red carpet nothing. The reason is not just COVID-19, but Hollywood's top studios boycotted the award ceremony as HFPA battles scandals. No big stars are attending the Globes award ceremony as the entire industry has boycotted it. Soon, after this, the HFPA announced the show would not be live-streamed either. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS’ Jin loses 4 kilos due to COVID-19, Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus and more

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association or HFPA's alleged practices in corruption and racism. Well, the winners were announced through social media. The list of winners includes Squid Game's O Yeong-su, Succession's Jeremy Strong for Supporting Actor (Television), Best TV Actor (Drama), Succession for the Best Supporting Actress (Television), DeBose won Best Supporting Actress (Film) or West Side Story, won Best TV Actor (Comedy/Musical) for Ted Lasso. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Squid Game season 2 and 3 in works, Sudhanshu Rai's Detective Boomrah to release in January and more

Check out the complete winners' list of Golden Globes 2022 Also Read - Is BTS' Kim Taehyung part of Squid Game 2? ARMY racks head as V's selfie with Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae goes VIRAL

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast--WINNER

The Power of the Dog

Don't Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard--WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story--WINNER

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!--Winner

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story--WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog--WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto--Winner

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dune--WINNER

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

King Richard - Be Alive

Encanto - Dos Oruguitas

Belfast - Down to Joy

Respect - Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)

No Time To Die - No Time To Die--WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)--WINNER

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession--Winner

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pose--WINNER

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks--WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks--WINNER

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso--WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad--WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick--WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown--WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession--WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su, Squid Game--Winner