Golden Globes 2024 has again brought the spat of Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner on the spotlight. A video of the Ice Cream and Taki Taki singer talking to Taylor Swift and her besties has gone viral. While it is not clearly audible what Selena is exactly talking about, professional lip-readers and netizens have done lip-reading and come to a very interesting conclusion. Dune 2 actor Timothee Chalamet attended the event with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. Both of them indulged in PDA which has left netizens quite surprised. The two are supposed to be dating since 2023.

Viral video of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift from the Golden Globes 2023

As per professional lip readers, Selena Gomez told Taylor Swift that she wanted a picture with Timothee Chalamet. Kylie Jenner who was the actor's plus one said no on her face. When she mentioned this to Taylor and Keleigh Sperry, the two girls were in absolute shock. While there is no proof that it was indeed the topic of conversation, social media is having a field day.

Selena Gomez asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said,

"No". This is what people that attended the Golden Globes are reporting and in a different video you can hear them say “TIMOTHEE?!” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hXUG80sIgs — Shanna ??? (@SunnyizFunny) January 8, 2024

Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez had a spat

As we know, Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin are supposed to be arch-enemies. Both parties have been trolled badly by rival fandoms. Selena Gomez in a TikTok video said she laminated her eyebrows too much. It was the same day when Kylie Jenner had posted an Insta story of her highlighted eyebrows. After this, Hailey Beiber face-timed Kylie Jenner and both the girls shared a pic of their eyebrows. Fans of Selena Gomez assumed they were poking fun at her. They denied any kind of rift later.

Selena Gomez was nominated for her performance on the show Only Murders In The Building where she plays Mabel Mora. Even Timothee Chalamet had a nomination for Wonka. But later it has been confirmed by sources close to Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez that the women did not discuss Timothee Chalamet or Kylie Jenner.