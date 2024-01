Golden Globes 2024: The prestigious award show is soon to take place and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting to see which film or actor will shine on the night. Hosted by the hilarious comedian Jo Koy, this event will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and more, presenting awards. Margot Robbie's Barbie and Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer have dominated the nomination list with the highest number of nods. So, without further ado, check out the complete list of nominations below and get ready to see who will shine on the night. Also Read - YouTuber replaces Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan in Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Barbie trailer [Watch]

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Matt Damon, Air