Golden Globes 2026 LIVE Updates: Adolescence star Owen Cooper WINS big for...; RECALLS he was embarrassed for...

Golden Globes 2026 live updates: At the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, Owen Cooper won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television. The child actor aged 16 was the youngest winner of the category. He was honoured because of his performance as Jamie Miller in Adolescence during the 83 rd -annual ceremony that was held on Sunday, Jan. 11. Cooper delivered his acceptance speech and stated that he was honoured to be nominated for the role.

What did Owen Cooper say about his win?

"Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever," he began. "What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes."

"I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing," he recalled. "But I got through it, and I’m still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who’s inspired me."

He also thanked Netflix and those who have supported him as he concluded his speech saying, "Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone."

Nominees for Best Performance in a Supporting Role on Television (Male)

Nominees also included Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Ashley Walters (Adolescence).

About Adolescence

Adolescence is a constrained sequel, based upon a family that is crumbling as their 13-year-old son is accused of killing his schoolmate. It exploits the toxic masculinity motif and reveals the effects social media has on the youth.

It is the first time Cooper has been nominated and won a Golden Globe. His co-star Ashley Walters was also nominated in the category alongside Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty both getting nominations in the Best Television Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television.

