Grammy Awards 2022 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3rd April. The award function has made it to the headlines for many reasons, but it is also received flak as in the Memoriam segment, legendary singer ’s mention was not there. A few days ago, at Oscars 2022 also Mangeshkar was not given a tribute and now, the same thing has happened at Grammys 2022. Fans of the late singer are not very disappointed about it. Also Read - Inside Kapil Sharma's grand birthday musical bash with wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra – view pics

A fan tweeted, “Telling me one of the world’s BIGGEST music icon #LataMangeshkar died this year and couldn’t get mention in the Grammy “in memoriam”? Truly a rubbish show indeed.” Another fan posted, “#GRAMMYs #LataMangeshkar Grammys just remembered #all musicians who died last year. Missing #LataMangeshkar they missed big.” One more fan tweeted, “Wow Grammys didn't even to bother mentioning #LataMangeshkar . Do you even know her level and contribution to song and music? #GRAMMYs.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Sonam Kapoor channels her inner queen as she flaunts her baby bump in new photoshoot; Esha Gupta's reaction is all of us – View Pics

Telling me one of the world’s BIGGEST music icon #LataMangeshkar died this year and couldn’t get mention in the Grammy “in memoriam”? Truly a rubbish show indeed. — Jassodra from Trinidad (@JLorna1813) April 4, 2022

#GRAMMYs #LataMangeshkar Grammys just remembered #all musicians who died last year. Missing #LataMangeshkar they missed big — Split into two (@delchicago1) April 4, 2022

Seriously?? @RecordingAcad couldn’t even honor the living legend #LataMangeshkar at the #GRAMMYs on @CBS what a shame !! — Vik Da Mon (@vikdmon) April 4, 2022

Wow Grammys didn't even to bother mentioning #LataMangeshkar . Do you even know her level and contribution to song and music?#GRAMMYs — bigmonu (@bigmonu) April 4, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar started her singing journey in the 1940s. In a career spanning around seven decades, she had sung many wonderful songs and was given multiple titles like Queen of Melody, Nightingale of India, and Voice of the Millennium. Mangeshkar passed away on 6th February 2022. Also Read - Lock Upp: Controversy queen Poonam Pandey breaks down on Kangana Ranaut's show; says, ‘Akeli marungi main’