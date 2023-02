Grammy Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies that felicitates the greatest of the music industry. This year, the award ceremony has returned to its OG destination - Los Angeles. For the past two years, Grammy Awards either happened online or at a different location. Last year, Grammy Awards took place in Las Vegas, but this time, it is happening in Los Angeles and as expected, it is one glamorous event. From Beyonce to Cardi B, many celebrities turned up at the event to make it a memorable one. Beyonce also made history. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does Live with ARMYs for more than four hours; fans get TaeKook moments, drunk Namjoon proposes marriage [Main Highlights]

Grammy Awards 2023 winners so far

did not just win one but two awards at Grammy Awards 2023. The legend won under the categories of best dance-electronic music recording for Break My Soul and R&B song for Cuff It. With this, she has made history by becoming the artist who has become the highest Grammy Awards winner of all time. So far she has won Grammy Award for 32 times.

Apart from her, also won big at Grammy Awards 2023. He won under the category of Best Pop Vocal album. became the EGOT winner. It means she has won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony for her audiobook narration. Willie Nelson's A Beautiful Time won the Best Country Album. Best Mmúsica Urbana Album was won by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti. Korean boy band BTS did not manage to win Grammy this. Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy won under the best pop or duo performance category.

Check out Kim Petras' winning speech below:

This speech from Kim Petras got me good ? pic.twitter.com/HTxovNVGvQ #Grammys2023 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 6, 2023

Other big Grammy Awards 2023 winners

Best pop solo performance - Adele for Easy on Me

Best rap album - Kendrick Lamar for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Best global music performance - Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode for Bayethe

Best rock album - Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9

Best comedy album - Dave Chappelle for The Closer

Best folk album - Madison Cunningham for Revealer

