Grammy Awards 2023 took place in Los Angeles with many big stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Cardi B, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and others making their presence felt at the glamorous event. Beyonce created a record as she became the highest Grammy Awards winner of all time. Harry Styles and others also won big but the group that went missing from this year's big event is the Korean boy band BTS. The Bangatan boys did not attend the event even though they were nominated in several categories. They were nominated in the categories like Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe, Best Music Video for Yet to Come and more. However, Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy won under the Best Pop and Group performance category. BTS ARMY has now taken over Twitter and is showering its support on the band. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce creates HISTORY; Harry Styles, Viola Davis and more win big [Check winners list]

'BTS Are Untouchables' and 'BTS Paved The Way' have become the top two trends on Twitter. Many seem to be upset with the band for not winning the award. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does Live with ARMYs for more than four hours; fans get TaeKook moments, drunk Namjoon proposes marriage [Main Highlights]

Check out the tweets below:

This is such a disrespectful to BTS. The fact that they didn’t use actual music video for Yet To Come in nominations. We’re disappointed but not surprise. However, they know how to respect them a little bit. BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE

BTS IS COMING SOON

BTS PAVED THE WAY#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GevbrGit6o — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) February 6, 2023

BTS, the group that is writing a new history of K-pop, will once again challenge the Grammy Awards, the most prestigious music award #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE

BTS IS COMING SOON#BTSReComeback2023 #AttackOnBangtanToNo1 pic.twitter.com/Z8ipSBYSFV — taetae?⁷ we will wait for you Jin (@yoongles_lov) February 6, 2023

Many also shared past videos of BTS. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V shows off his plating skills like a pro in 'Seo Jin's' cooking show; promo makes ARMY super excited [Watch Video]

ppl joking about bts didn't win the grammy, well.. first your favs won't even get nominated, and they will not, NEVER, second.. your favs will never have this impact, watch yourself pretty, if u laugh, we will laugh louder ☺️

BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLE muak ?pic.twitter.com/5DjLvrUNTt — ☆ (@forg_tfulz) February 6, 2023

with or without a grammy, the fact is undeniable..bts is the biggest band on the planet and we all know this BTS ARE UNTOUCHABLEpic.twitter.com/MWu5mTDfQP — rawan ⁷ || flop era (@eternalstarjjk) February 5, 2023

Well, there is no denying that BTS dominates the world and their fans are spread across the globe. Grammy or no Grammy, they are and will remain the favourites of all.