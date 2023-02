Grammy Awards 2023 took place in Los Angeles. Social media is loaded with all the top updates and highlights from the glamorous event that was attended by Beyonce, Cardi B, Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Lizzo and many more. And when there are so many celebrities present at an event, some interesting highlights are bound to happen. From Ben Affleck's poker face to celebrities dancing and performing, here's looking at some of the big updates from Grammy Awards 2023. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2023: BTS Are Untouchable becomes the top trend as K-pop band fails to win; ARMY says the Bangtan boys 'Paved The Way' [VIEW TWEETS]

creates History

By winning two awards at Grammy 2023, Beyonce has now made a record for winning the highest number of Grammys. She now has 32 Grammy Awards to her name. It was a very proud moment for all. She thoroughly enjoyed the event. Also Read - Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce creates HISTORY; Harry Styles, Viola Davis and more win big [Check winners list]

's poker face Also Read - Disha Patani all set to attend Beyoncé performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai? Here’s what we know

Actor Ben Affleck accompanied wife Jennifer Lopez to the gala. His poker face has left everyone laughing hard.

Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party #Grammys2023 #grammys pic.twitter.com/ge0X0IiKnC — Jeff Dwoskin Has A Podcast (@bigmacher) February 6, 2023

and caught chatting

Another major highlight of the day from Grammy Awards 2023 was of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift chit chatting amidst a performance. Everyone wants to know what was the intense discussion happening between the two.

Harry with Taylor Swift at the #GRAMMYs tonight! pic.twitter.com/cK0T7NDnyB — HS Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) February 6, 2023

Bad Habit got Beyonce, Taylor Swift grooving

Steve Lacy took over the Grammy Awards 2023 stage to perform on Bad Habit. This got everyone grooving including Taylor Swift and Beyonce.

Check out Taylor Swift and Beyonce' videos below:

Beyoncé dancing to Steve Lacy’s performance of “Bad Habit” tonight at the 2023 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/7bXz7A22db — Beyoncé Tour HQ (@BeyonceTourHQ) February 6, 2023

Harry Styles hugs a fan

As he won the Album of The Year Award for Harry's House, Harry Style got to the stage to hug his fan. She presented the award to him and both of them were the happiest.

Check out Harry Styles' video below:

Harry hugging the fan who presented his “Album Of The Year” Grammy win!#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uo2p9dvMKb — HS Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) February 6, 2023

Lizzo dedicates her speech to Beyonce

Lizzo won the Record of The Year Award and she was in tears during her speech. She dedicated it to Beyonce and called her the inspiration.

"You clearly are the artist of our lives."@Lizzo to Beyoncé at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/jm8R0j7nVr — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) February 6, 2023

Indeed, Grammy Awards 2023 was one entertainment event.