Now this is something. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling the entertainment news section all thanks to Grammy Awards 2024. He is now a Grammy nominee. Yes, you read that right. A song on Millet that has a connection to PM Narendra Modi has bagged a nomination at Grammy Awards 2024. The song titled Abundance of Millets features Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah. The song released in June and it is written by Narendra Modi. The song is all about the nutritional value of Millet and holds special message for all. The song has received nomination in Best Global Song Performance category. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan regrets not being able to do Kailash Mansarovar Yatra; PM Narendra Modi responds

Grammy Awards 2024

Grammy Awards 2024 is going to take place in February next year. Going by the nominations, it appears that women artist are dominating and how. SZA, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish have bagged several nominations in several categories. Billie Ellish has Barbie to thank for receiving six nominations at the prestigious award ceremony. Ovlivia Rodrigo has also joined Billie and Taylor Swift with six nominations each. SZA is in the ruling with a total of 9 nominations. Dua Lipa is also expected to shine at Grammy Awards 2024 as she has received multiple nominations. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta hail PM Narendra Modi for introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in the New Parliament session

Check out the full list of nominations below:

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake - Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong

Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)

Kx5 - Kx5

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman

The complete list of Grammy Awards nominees has been also shared on Twitter. Take a look:

✨ View the full 66th GRAMMY Awards nominees list! ? Stay tuned for more details on Music’s Biggest Night, happening live on @CBS from @cryptocomarena on Feb. 4, 2024: https://t.co/6QbNuXFCb8 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W7hT9c5xML — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 10, 2023

Who will win? Let's wait and watch.