After Oscars 2023, Indian music is enjoying its moment at Grammys 2024. Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has got three awards at the event. He won it for the song 'Pashto' for which he collaborated with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer. The song also featured flute player Rakesh Chaurasia. He won in Global Music Performance. In fact, PM Narendra Modi was also nominated with Arooj Aftab, Burna Boy and more. Zakir Hussain's As We Speak album won Contemporary Instrumental Album. Zakir Hussain also shared one more award with Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, V. Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan for Best Global Music Album 'This Moment'. Take a look at these glorious pics... Also Read - Grammy Awards 2024: PM Narendra Modi is now a nominee with his Millet song; check full list of nominations here

? Collaborators Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Zakir Hussain, and Rakesh Chaurasia win two Grammys, including Best Global Music Performance and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/SZQj6JsnNZ — GOLD HOUSE (@GoldHouseCo) February 5, 2024

This is indeed a huge moment of pride for all of us. The congratulations should soon come pouring in for these achievers. Zakir Hussain won it back in 2009 for the Best Contemporary World Music Award. This takes his tally of Grammy Awards to four.

Here is a list of the winners of Grammys 2024

Album Of The Year - Taylor Swift, Midnights

Record Of The Year - Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Song Of The Year - Billie Eilish, What Was I Made For?

Best New Artist - Victoria Monét

Best Pop Vocal Album - Taylor Swift, Midnights

Best Pop Solo Performance - Miley Cyrus, Flowers

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance - SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Ghost in the Machine

Producer Of The Year, Non-classical, Jack Antonoff

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-classical, Theron Thomas

Best Rap Album - Killer Mike, Michael

Best Rap Performance - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Scientists & Engineers

Best Country Solo Performance - Chris Stapleton, White Horse

Best Rock Album - Paramore, This Is Why

Best Rock Performance - Boygenius, Not Strong Enough

Best R&B Album - Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Best R&B Song - SZA, Snooze

Best Country Album - Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Best Progressive R&B Album - SZA, SOS

Best Música Urbana Album - Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Best R&B Performance - Coco Jones, ICU

Best Alternative Music Album - Boygenius, The Record

Best African Music Performance - Tyla, Water

Best Score Or Soundtrack For Visual Media - Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson, Composer

Best Folk Album - Joni Mitchell, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording - Skrillex, Fred again.. And Flowdan, Rumble

Best Pop Dance Recording - Kylie Minogue, Padam Padam

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album - Fred again.., Actual Life 3

Best Traditional R&B Performance - PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol, Good Morning

Best Rap Performance - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, Scientists & Engineers

Best Melodic Rap Performance - Lil Durk featuring J Cole, All My Life

Best Rap Song - Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, Scientists & Engineer

Best Country Song - Chris Stapleton, White Horse

Best Song Written For Visual Media - What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Comedy Album - Dave Chappelle, What's In A Name?

Best Global Music Album - Shakti, This Moment

Best Musical Theater Album - Some Like It Hot

Best Alternative Music Album - Boygenius, The Record

Best Alternative Music Performance - Paramore, This Is Why

Best Rock Song - Boygenius, Not Strong Enough

Best Metal Performance - Metallica, 72 Seasons

Best Country Duo/Group Performance - Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves, I Remember Everything

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album - J. Ivy, The Light Inside

Best Jazz Performance - Samara Joy, Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album- Nicole Zuraitis, How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album - Billy Childs, The Winds Of Change

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album- The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart, Basie Swings The Blues

Best Latin Jazz Album - Miguel Zenón And Luis Perdomo, El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Taylor Swift beat Beyonce's superhit album Renaissance to take home the prestigious award. The album Midnights got a couple of awards. Victoria Monet is best new Emerging Artist of the Year.