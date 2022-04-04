Grammys 2022: BTS channelises their inner James Bond for a special 'undercover' performance of Butter

BTS announced their arrival at Grammys 2022 in supreme style. BTS' fame is such that there is no doubt that the K-Pop band is by far not only one of the most popular music groups in today's time, but also among the most iconic of all time, with Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM (those are the BTS members for the uninitiated) enjoying fame, fans and impact that cuts across every ethnic, cultural and geographical demographic known to us. So, it comes as no surprise that ARMY (that's what BTS fans the world over refer to themselves as) can't get enough of BTS and make it a point to keep up to date with every little development about the group. Also Read - Grammys 2022 winners list: Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist; Silk Sonic win Song of the Year and more

So, if you consider yourself one amongst ARMY, then this latest BTS news should be right up your alley. BTS' global chart-topping single, Butter, did not only make its appearance felt at the Grammys this year, but completely rocked the stage of the premiere annual music awards night. Performing to Butter at the Grammys venue (MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas), the BTS members well and truly put on a show to remember, channeling their inner James Bond as the act reminded everyone of undercover agents with their secret-agents-themed performance albeit ones grooving to a pop song.

Fellow Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo also joined the multi-talented K-Pop group on stage and her flirtatious moment with BTS member V prior to the commencement of their 'Butter' performance totally stole the show. For the uninitiated, Jungkook had tested positive for COVID-19 before Grammys 2022, but thankfully, recovered in time for the musical gala.