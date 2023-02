Grammy Awards 2023: Another history has been created by this Indian musician Ricky Kej by becoming the only artist in the county to win three Grammy awards. Yes. The historic moment was witnessed at the 65th Grammy awards held in Los Angeles. Ricky Kej is a Bengaluru-based musician and he won Best Immersive Audio Album for his album, Divine Tides. Thrilled with his massive win, Ricky expressed his gratitude and excitement while receiving the Grammys," "Absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a third Grammy Award. The album Divine Tides has been my most creative and successful album to date and I am honoured and humbled by the accolades it continues to receive.". Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022: No mention of Lata Mangeshkar in memoriam leaves fans disappointed – Read Tweets

Ricky Kej further said, "Stewart Copeland and I created Divine Tides as an immersive audio experience. We hoped to transport our audiences to beautiful places and emotions through our music, and this nomination for 'Best Immersive Audio Album' validates all the hard work and love we have poured into Divine Tides."

Ricky Kej started his journey with Grammy after winning his first award in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category and since then he is unstoppable. In 2022, even won the Best New Age Album along with legendary musician Stewart Copeland. Ricky's immense talent has always been appreciated and acknowledged at Grammys and it won't be an exaggeration to say he is a veteran now.