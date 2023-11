Gear up to welcome the sexiest man alive - Patrick Dempsey. The Grey's Anatomy star has been titled the Sexiest Man Alive by People's magazine. Last year, it was Chris Evans who won this title. Taking over from him, 57-year-old Patrick Dempsey has been named as the Sexiest Man Alive this year. The actor has featured on the cover of the latest edition of the People's Magazine and uff, he is totally justifying the title. He is HAWT to say the least and his fans are unable to keep calm. His pictures are over all over social media with fans swooning over him. Also Read - Chris Evans, the sexiest man alive, is dating Alba Baptista: here's all you need to know about Hollywood's latest 'it' couple

While in conversation with People, Patrick Dempsey stated that he is a bit shocked with this title coming his way as he wasn't expecting it. But surely it has given some ego boost. He was quoted saying, "It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive." When asked how would his three children react to the news, he jokingly said that they will pick on him and come up with reasons suggesting why he shouldn't be the sexiest man. The news break was done on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. The actor appeared quite happy with this honour. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Chris Evans in The Gray Man 2, J-Hope's parents react to Lollapalooza performance and more

Patrick Dempsey has been a part of many well recognised movies like Made of Honor, Sweet Home Alabama, Can't Buy Me Love and more. But he is most loved for the role of Dr Derek Shepherd in Grey's Anatomy. The show has been successfully running for 19 seasons and now fans are waiting for its 20th season to unfold. He is also looking forward to the release of a movie named Ferrari. It is a biography on Enzo Ferrari.