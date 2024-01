Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is here. The first part of the show had Jang Tae-Sang (Park Se0-joon) being held in the prison where the Japanese military generates the monstrous creature as a weapon of war. We saw Chae-Ok (Han So-Hee) escaping along with her father. The second season will see how the duo further battle the creature that threatens the very existence. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is out now.

Fans were keen to see how the love story of Jang Tae-Sang and Chae-Ok progresses. It looks like we will see some nice romantic moments between the two. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day.

Watch the trailer of Gyeongseong Creature 2



Netizens react to Park Seo-joon and Han So-Hee's chemistry

The second part is out today, and people have seen moments of Jang Tae-Sang and Chae-Ok. It seems the couple have shared a kiss. Fans are loving the chemistry of the couple who make for a very good-looking duo. Here is a look at some of the reactions....

bom dia galeraa

a segunda parte de #GyeongSeongCreature já está entre nós!! tô ansiosa pra ver esse final pic.twitter.com/XzeboW0KxT — ana (@taylorsohee) January 5, 2024

He wanted to hold her hand so bad but he was afraid and hesitant to do it until she did it ?❤️ #GyeongSeongCreature pic.twitter.com/CVE3JzI7zD — Bicho? (@B94495231) January 5, 2024

Gyeongseong Creature 2 on Netflix

Gyeongseong Creature 2 is one of the monster dramas on Netflix from Korean content. In December 2023, we also had Sweet Home 2 on Netflix. This show has made an impression with the sets, photography and recreation of the times when Korea was a colony under Japan.