Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee starrer Gyeongseong Creature is streaming on Netflix. The first part is out and the second part of Gyeongseong Creature is scheduled to release in a couple of days now. The movie is a thriller directed by Kang Eun-Kyung. Gyeongseong Creature is set in 1945 in the Gyeongseong area which is now recognized as Seoul. Set around the Japanese colonization of Korea, the thriller talks about two adults who discover the shocking secrets of a shady hospital.

Gyeongseong Creature actor Park Seo-joon talks about romancing Han So-hee

In Gyeongseong Creature as Tae-sang, Park Seo-joon had to portray different kinds of emotions. His romance with Han So-hee who plays Chae-ok was kinda limited and reserved. In a recent chat with India Today, Park Seo-joon reveals what it was like. Seojoon shared an actor's perspective in the matter sharing that an actor has to think about the right degree of emotions and how much to emote a certain kind of expression. He says it is always challenging to get it right and make it look convincing. One of the things that he prioritized was to get the right degree of emotions. Also Read - Gyeongseong Creature: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee serve gorgeous visuals in photoshoot for Netflix

Talking about challenges while shooting a period drama, Park Seo-joon revealed that there's a certain kind of vibe and mood that such a setting has. Talking about the romance, he said that the context of the scenes was such that "All I had to do was look at Chae-ok [Han So-hee] and the rest of it was created organically." Seo-joon also praised Han So-hee calling her a great actress. He shared that rather than discussing about building the chemistry, they worked on sorting out the context. That way, they would just come together and the rest happens organically. "So, I think it could be said as a ‘reserved romance’ but I think it has more to do with the context that makes the heartache," he added. Also Read - Ahead of Gyeongseong Creature release on Netflix, Park Seo-joon drops his goofy birthday celebration pics

Talking about the trailer, the action performed by both Seo-joon and So-hee is something to watch out for. Gyeongseong Creature is laced with mystery and intrigue which will keep the audience hooked to the screens. Moreover, Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 which is dropping on 5th January is likely to build up excitement amongst fans.