Hailey Bieber BREAKS SILENCE on claims of 'trouble in paradise' with husband Justin Bieber

Reports of trouble in and Hailey Bieber's paradise have been doing the rounds for a while now. Their married life has always been under public scrutiny. But the two have managed to remain strong and unperturbed by endless gossip about their relationship. Last month, a TikToker named Blonde Rebel Tarot had made some predictions about several high-profile couples including Justin and Hailey. She said that people may soon find out the trouble in the Biebers' paradise. It has come to Hailey's notice and she has now broken her silence on the same.

"I feel like this month we may actually find out there's trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks," the TikToker had said in her prediction. Replying to the woman's claims, Hailey commented, "Lmfaoooooooooo" on her post, indicating that all is well in the Bieber household.

Earlier this month, Justin and Hailey were seen stepping out together to the Grammy Awards 2022. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet and were seen locking lips with each other.

Last year, Hailey had said that she is lucky to have a husband like Justin Bieber, refuting rumours of the ace singer not treating her properly. "I think one of the biggest things is you have to know what the truth is behind everything. You know, there's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together. There's one big fat narrative that goes around that's like, 'Justin is not nice to her, and that he mistreats her', and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth, and it's the complete and utter opposite," she said while speaking at singer 's podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.

Hailey went on to set the record straight about Justin, who she married in 2018. "I really am lucky to say I'm with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day. So when I see the opposite of that, I'm just like, 'Huh?' And everybody around who knows us personally would say the same thing," she had said.