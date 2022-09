It's Jungkook's 25th birthday today! The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jeon Jungkook is one of the biggest trends across the globe right now. And while the BTS ARMYs are pouring in wishes and love for Jungkook on Twitter and across social media portals, 'September Husband' is trending on Twitter and it is all due to J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jungkook's hyung. So, a couple of BTS members – Jin and Hobi have wished Jungkook on Weverse/Twitter. After Hobi's wishes, September Husband has become a top trend and it is for Jungkook only! Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone split, BTS fans gear up for Jungkook's birthday and more

Why is September Husband trending for Jungkook?

So, Jungkook's birthday is one of the biggest trends in Hollywood News right now. J-Hope posted a birthday wish for the Run BTS singer. He took to BTS' Twitter handle and posted a couple of birthday wishes tweets for the Golden Maknae. Firstly, he shared a couple of pictures of Jungkook and wrote, "Happy birthday my bruhhh!!! Hope U best day everrrr -your hope-" The first one is JK at the White House and the second one seems from HYBE, it seems. In both the pictures, he is seen in blazers. Secondly, J-Hope shared a video of Jungkook from his Jack In The Box listening party in which, a little tipsy JK is seen grooving to his songs. "We love your groovyyyy," Hobi wrote. He posted a hashtag called, "Racing To Claim My September Husband For The Month,". As per BTS Daily, it's a hashtag that trends monthly wherein people post their favourite celebrities and characters to claim as their 'husband' for the month. J-Hope later added that he goofed up with the hashtag. Check out his tweets: Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

Just happend lol ..????????? — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2022

September Husband trends online

After J-Hope goofed up, BTS ARMY has been trending September Husband online. And it's one of the biggest trends right now. Fans are talking about it and sharing a lot of posts for Jungkook with the phrase September Husband. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung spotted at New York airport; the Winter Bear singer calmly greets fans amidst dating rumors with Blackpink's Jennie

Meanwhile, after the announcement of a hiatus, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right. He also collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco along with other vocalists of BTS for Bad Decisions. Well, ARMYs would have missed Jungkook as he didn't come live last night. Let's Hope that Jungkook comes live later today.