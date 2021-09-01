Happy Birthday Jungkook: Times when BTS' golden maknae went out of his way to help others and proved he has a golden heart

It is K-pop band BTS' youngest member, Jungkook's birthday today and how can the ARMY across the globe, stay calm? His fans are going crazy celebrating his birthday by putting up birthday posts, hoardings and much more. Well, we say, that he deserves all the love that is coming his way. He is indeed a man with a golden heart and there's enough evidence to prove it right. There have been many instances when Jungkook has gone out of his way to not only help his bandmates, but also the staff at concerts, award functions, audiences and more. Here's a look at some of such instances. Also Read - BTS: A world-class singer, sturdy athlete, champion gamer and more – What makes birthday boy Jungkook the Golden Maknae and the most popular K-pop idol – check out

Here is a video of Jungkook helping his bandmate Jin tie his shoe lace as his finger was hurt at BTS Super Seoul Concert.

At 2019 Melon Music Awards, Jungkook tripped while he was climbing onto a platform. He later helped the staff to fix the step and everything got recorded on camera.



Once Jungkook was also spotted picking up trash after a sports event to help the staff.

And here's a look at when he along with Jin helped the staff to clear up the stage post their concert.

At one of the concert's Jungkook got off from the stage, went into the crowd to meet a disabled fan and won millions of hearts with his action.

In one of the videos from the concert, Jungkook was once spotted cleaning up the stage after RM dropped water on the floor.



Now, didn't we say Jungkook is a man with a golden heart? We love him and wish him a happiest birthday.