Happy birthday Taehyung: Hey BTS V stans, take this fun quiz on the Christmas Tree singer

It's BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung's birthday today. And the Christmas Tree singer clocks handsome 26. Everyone across the globe is celebrating Taetae's birthday. He is, obviously, the talk of the town as BTS ARMY wants to shower BTS' Secret Weapon. Happy birthday, V, Happy Taehyung V, Happy V Day are some of the top trends on Twitter right now. Taehyung's birthday celebrations are going on in full swing across the globe. Right from South Korea, the US, to India, Dubai and more, Kim Taehyung's birthday celebrations are going on everywhere and in full zest and vigour. Also Read - BTS V Birthday Special: Cute Taetae to hot Gucci Boy, Kim Taehyung's transformation over the years is unbelievable [VIEW PICS]

BTS members have dropped in their precious wishes for Taehyung on their Twitter handles. Check it out here: Also Read - BTS: On Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans from Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile and other nations shower love on their Baby Bear — view pics

RM:

Jin:

마이 브로 태형아

너가 부탁한 사진 올린다

사랑한다 -진- pic.twitter.com/v36zIWJeyF — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2021

아 생일축하한다 브로 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2021

Suga:

J-Hope:

Jimin:

날이 많이 춥습니다

감기 조심하세요!#JIMIN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 18, 2021

Jungkook:

In this year, V grabbed headlines for various reasons. Be it his Butter hairdo, dating rumours, Harry Styles concert appearance to his new TV Show OST and more. Taehyung had also been quite active on Weverse and social media platforms this year. He made his Instagram debut earlier this month alongside his fellow BTS members - RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). Taehyung has been super active on Instagram. His IG handle name is thv. The My Universe singer currently has 29 million followers. Also Read - BTS: SUGA left in SHOCK after comedian Park Myung Soo's daughter faints upon seeing him

Well, on V's special day today, we thought of conducting a quiz around V. It's a simple yet fun quiz, that we bet, all Taehyung and BTS stans will have fun taking. So, here you got, some fun with a TaeTae bear quiz on BTS V's birthday today:

Talking about his birthday plans by BTS ARMY in India, across the metropolitan cities, BTS and V stans have put up led billboard ads. As a part of Taehyung and Jin's birthday celebrations, the Indian BTS ARMY had launched a menstrual hygiene initiative in the country as well.

Meanwhile, BTS is on a break right now. A few BTS members (RM, Jin, Suga) tested positive for COVID a couple of days ago. The boys will reportedly have an offline concert in Seoul in March 2022.