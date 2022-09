BTS member Jeon Jungkook has finally done his birthday VLive. He came rather late than usual. The Golden Maknae of BTS said that he was working throughout the day, and it did not feel like a birthday. The youngest member of BTS said that he was aware of the birthday projects made for him. He said he was wary of going to one of the birthday cafes as people would instantly recognize him. Jungkook sang a few songs as well. The surprise element was the presence of Jin and Jimin. Jungkook revealed that he tried his hand at baking for his birthday. The Vlive was done from his kitchen. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

BTS member Jeon Jungkook also had a guest in Kim Seokjin. He had come to his place with some Muscat grapes. It seems his uncle has been cultivating them at his farm. Jin delivered some to SUGA and later came to Jungkook's place. Jungkook said that Jin looked like he had drunk a bit. He cut a cake in the shape of a bunny. It looks like the members spent some time with him. Jimin has shared a pic of how they celebrated the birthday of their dongsaeng.

Jin has been the first to wish him. He also brought the cake which was decorated with the huge grapes. BTS' Jungkook is preparing for his individual project too. He showed off his concept photos and fans went gaga. He sang Just One Day one of the most romantic numbers of the group. Fans are gaga over how Jin looked at Jungkook when he told him to make the birthday wish.

We wish Jungkook the best for his life ahead. May the BTS maknae continue to win hearts all over.