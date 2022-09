BTS member Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is celebrating his 25th birthday today. The BTS ARMY is celebrating Jungkook day everywhere with various charitable and adorable birthday projects in honour of the Golden Maknae of the BTS. Until now, apart from the millions of ARMYs, Jungkook has got birthday wishes from Jin, Taehyung and Hobi. ARMYs have dubbed Jungkook as the September Husband, but Hobi is to be blamed for the same. Anyway, on his social day today, we have compiled some unknown or lesser-known facts about Jungkook that every ARMY must know. Also Read - Happy Birthday Jungkook: 'SEPTEMBER HUSBAND' trends on Twitter due to J-Hope – here's why

Jungkook had a gaming mania

Jungkook, currently the most talked about artist in Hollywood News, is a pro-level gamer. We have seen that with BTS Island In The Seom too. He bought a lot of things in the game and made everything pretty on his Island in the Seom. He loves to play games and ARMY has seen that in various Run BTS episodes as well. He once revealed that back when he was young, he'd play games from morning to night. He also revealed that he would use his parents' money to play games. Jungkook loves really long and single-player games.

Composing

Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook feels that he needs to focus on his composing skills. Having worked on his vocals and powered them up so well, Jungkook has been trying very hard on bettering his composing skills. He wants to be an amazing writer just like his hyungs.

He got offers from 7 different companies

Y'all would know that Jungkook had auditioned for the Superstar K competition. And right after that, Jungkook received offers from 7 different companies, including Big Hit. He picked Big Hit and became a part of Bangtan Seonyeodan!

Bang PD's take on his dancing

After he got cast by Big Hit's staff, Jungkook danced in front of Bang Sihyun aka Bang PD. And the mentor said that he had "no emotion while dancing." That made Jungkook learn to dance and he went to the US to get training.

Fish and Beetle

BTS' Golden Maknae has three dogs right now which are Bam, Song and Paeng. He had tried to keep a beetle and some crawfish as pets. However, the beetle died because he didn't care for it properly. Jungkook was too young to understand how to care for beetles. As for the crawfish, it happened to leave them out in the sun for too long once. The crawfish turned red and passed away. Jungkook was very upset as he had not even named them.

Charms

ARMY, what would you list as the most prominent charms of Jungkook? For the Stay Alive singer, it's his lips and his thighs. Well, nobody would disagree but there are more, right?

Ranking in terms of looks

When writing a profile for himself, Jungkook was asked to rate his looks. And the most popular artist in the world humbly wrote 0.01 out of 100. Can you imagine that? For ARMYs, he is one of the most good-looking idols, but for Jungkook, he ranks himself lowest on his looks. Shocking, no?