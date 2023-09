Harry Potter fans are bereaved. Irish actor Sir Michael Gambon who played the famed head of Hogwarts Albus Dumbledore is six of the eight Harry Potter movies is no more. He died at 82 after a bout of pneumonia. Fans are heartbroken at this sad news. It seemed he died peacefully in his sleep. His widow Lady Gambon and son Fergus issued a short statement confirming the same. His family was by his side. He was the winner of four BAFTA awards. Sir Michael Gambon's demise has saddened millions of Potterheads the world over. His wise words have flooded social media has fans remember them. Also Read - Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon passes away at 82

A short biography of late Sir Michael Gambon

Sir Michael Gambon was born in Dublin, Ireland but his family moved to London when he was a child. He was one of the original members of Laurence Olivier's National Theatre acting company. His work in British theatre was much awarded. Some of his other popular characters include playing French detective Jules Maigret in Maigret and the show, The Singing Detective. Fans of Harry Potter adored him as Albus Dumbledore the headmaster of the wizardry school of Hogwarts. He took over the role after the demise of Richard Harris. He has played King George V in the King's Speech, the father of the stammering King George VI. In his career, he has won Emmy and Tony award nominations too. He was knighted for his services in 1998. His last stage performance was in 2012. Also Read - Huma Qureshi to act with Hugh Bonneville and Michael Gambon in Gurinder Chadha's Viceroy's House!

Irish PM pays tribute to late Sir Michael Gambon

The PM of Ireland who is known as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar paid tribute on X (formerly Twitter) saying: "A great actor. Whether performing in Beckett, Dennis Potter or Harry Potter, he gave his all to every performance." Fans are remembering him with immense love on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Mortdecai movie review: Johnny Depp-Gwyneth Paltrow's comic flick is flighty, frothy and hardly funny

Trending Now

“while we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one” - rest in peace, Michael Gambon??️ — emails chanel can’t send? (@brinaloveish) September 28, 2023

thanks for portraying the absolute goat Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore with passion!

rest in peace, you will always be remembered ?? — eli エリ◟̽◞̽ (@byl8r) September 28, 2023

“Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light” - Albus Dumbledore Rest in peace Headmaster #Dumbledore

Brilliant actor. Always and forever ? https://t.co/kDPfdhymV2 — Priyanka Patra (@prii_yankaa) September 28, 2023

After all, to the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure."

- #Dumbledore Rest in Peace Headmaster ??#RIPMichaelGambon pic.twitter.com/oFdcauJp01 — Akshat Goyal?? (@Aksh_Bharat) September 28, 2023

Raise your wands, everyone. ?

Thank you for the memories and for so beautifully carrying on the legacy of Mr. Harris. #HarryPotter #Dumbledore #AlbusDumbledore https://t.co/a9O9BGY5id — Avantika Gupta (@iAvantikaGupta) September 28, 2023

raise your wands, rest in peace professor?? — niiiiii (@ssshhyyy_) September 28, 2023

We can see that this is heartbreaking for millions of Harry Potter fans the world over. We extend our condolences to his near and dear ones in this moment of grief.